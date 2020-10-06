Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet and dry tonight; winds really ramp up Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hasn’t it been a beautiful day out there?
It is just a touch hazy, but we should have less of that haze around on Wednesday.
In the short term, expect a warmer evening ahead, as temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by morning.
Skies will gradually become partly cloudy this evening.
Winds will come up a bit overnight, as well.
We’re forecasting winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
The most noticeable increase in wind speeds will be tomorrow.
Expect winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph.
If you have anything light or loose in your yard, such as Halloween decorations, you may want to secure them, or even bring them inside.
Winds will finally relax tomorrow evening.
Temperature-wise, Wednesday will be warmer-than-average, with highs in the low 70s.
