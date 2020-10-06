Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and breezy today as we sneak above 70 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer air mass is building in today. I have us mainly sunny. A south wind will increase to 10-20 mph. This will surge our temperatures to 70 degrees or better this afternoon. Partly cloudy tonight and much warmer as well. The south wind will keep us from dropping much. Expect temperatures by early morning to only dip into the 50s. A "clipper' system will track through tomorrow. I think it comes through dry here. The forecast is for strong winds, however, out of the southwest to west. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible. Temperatures will still be around 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon.