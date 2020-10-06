Number of weekly hospitalizations trending upwards, Ohio governor warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor said the number of weekly hospital admissions is trending in the wrong direction.
Following a peak of weekly hospitalizations in mid-July, Gov. Mike DeWine said the numbers are starting to rise again after a period of a steady decline.
“As we said in August and September, spread among the young and healthy will eventually impact those who are older and more vulnerable,” the governor said during Tuesday’s briefing. “The average age of COVID cases has gone up, and unfortunately, so has the average age of hospitalizations.”
Gov. DeWine also discussed a trend in the number of hospitalizations shifting more from urban counties to rural communities, as well as a higher percentage in the western portion of Ohio.
“Right now all of our regions have adequate capacity remaining in the hospitals, but we are keeping a close eye on this,” the governor added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said at least 15,972 individuals have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
