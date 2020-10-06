Ohio Gov. DeWine begins COVID-19 briefing: ‘This virus is the enemy of our freedom’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started Tuesday’s regularly scheduled briefing by expressing sympathy for individuals and families impacted by the health pandemic, and by stating he agrees with President Donald Trump’s recent comments to a certain extent.
“The president said yesterday that we should not let the virus dominate our lives, and that certainly is true,” Gov. DeWine said.
“It does not mean that we have to be afraid. It does, however, mean that we have to be realistic and practical about it,” the governor added.
The Republican Ohio governor an important lesson was learned from the president’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis; that health safety measures are still necessary to ensure that the economy and schools can remain open.
“The virus is the enemy of our freedom,” the governor stated during his remarks.
Gov. DeWine said Ohioans must continue to use masks, avoid large gatherings, and socially distance themselves in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 because nobody is immune to the virus, including the president.
"Even very frequent testing cannot substitute for masks and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.