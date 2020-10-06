Ohio governor on lifting ‘last call’ restrictions for bars, restaurants: ‘Certainly under consideration’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked recently is the 10 p.m. alcohol restrictions for bars and restaurants across the state, which took effect in July, will be lifted soon.
“It’s certainly under consideration,” the governor responded during Tuesday’s press briefing.
Gov. DeWine said he understands how imposing an emergency order to end liquor sales at 10 p.m. at all bars and restaurants have impacted their economies, but said he felt it was necessary in order to prevent any surge in COVID-19 cases.
The governor said he is scheduled to talk in the days ahead with representatives from the hospitality industry, as well as mayors from cities across Ohio, about how to safely remove the restriction.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.