Parma schools hope district communities will approve levy for new construction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - School superintendents know to tread lightly when asking a community to raise their own taxes to better fund the local school district.
Parma Superintendent Charles Smialek however says the time is right, in the midst of a consolidation plan, to step into the future of education for district students by building two new campuses that would accommodate all the middle and high school students in the district.
“It is our time for a flexible learning environment, natural light that comes in, up-to-date technology, cutting edge career tech programs, the STEM lab were going to be able to create,”Smialek said rattling off the improvements the new buildings would bring to the district.
The district, with approval of Issue 73, would build brand new campuses, housing sixth through 12th-graders, at the current site of both Valley Forge and Normandy High Schools.
The district would also use levy capital for improvements to the current Parma High School, which would no longer be open as a high school but would house the district administrative campus.
“Our communities need this re-investment. We want to be as attractive as every other community in Northeast Ohio as our young people look to set up and raise their families,” Smialek said.
There does not appear to be an organized group that is working to defeat Issue 73, although there is a Facebook group. Residential Alliance for Irreproachable Levy Spending, or "RAILS, Parma is highly critical of the levy attempt seeing it as an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.
Smialek believes just the opposite.
“We’ve spent $5.4 million in the last five years just to keep our buildings warm, safe and dry,” Smialek said and adding that those repair costs will continue to increase as the buildings continue to age.
