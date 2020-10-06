Poll shows Americans concerned about coronavirus exposure on election day

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - 68% of Americans are concerned that they or someone in their family may be exposed to coronavirus when voting in-person on election day.
The finding comes from a Harris Poll conducted for healthline.com earlier this month.
The poll also showed 71% of Americans living with a health condition feel there is a lot at stake personally for them in this election.
Concerns over the safety of in-person voting have caused an increase in the number of absentee ballot requests in Ohio.
By early September, more than a million people in the state had applied for absentee ballots, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.
The state will start mailing absentee ballots today, Oct. 6.
Early in-person voting in Ohio also begins today.
According to the Healthline poll, people feel voting is more important than ever this year; 65% of Americans surveyed said the upcoming presidential election will have more of an impact on them personally than past elections did.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.