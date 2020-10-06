Poll shows Americans concerned about coronavirus exposure on election day

Poll shows Americans concerned about coronavirus exposure on election day
By Steph Krane | October 6, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 6:31 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - 68% of Americans are concerned that they or someone in their family may be exposed to coronavirus when voting in-person on election day.

The finding comes from a Harris Poll conducted for healthline.com earlier this month.

The poll also showed 71% of Americans living with a health condition feel there is a lot at stake personally for them in this election.

Concerns over the safety of in-person voting have caused an increase in the number of absentee ballot requests in Ohio.

By early September, more than a million people in the state had applied for absentee ballots, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

The state will start mailing absentee ballots today, Oct. 6.

Early in-person voting in Ohio also begins today.

According to the Healthline poll, people feel voting is more important than ever this year; 65% of Americans surveyed said the upcoming presidential election will have more of an impact on them personally than past elections did.

