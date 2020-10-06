Ravenna fisherman leads dramatic boat rescue five miles off the shore of Lake Erie

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man who helped rescue a pair of stranded fishermen after their boat overturned on Lake Erie told 19 News he and his brother are no heroes and were simply in the right place at the right time.
Jacob Keaton said he and his brother were fishing in an unfamiliar area of the lake on Saturday, about five miles north of Willowick when they heard several gunshots.
“We just left the [fishing] lines in the water and started heading in that direction,” Keaton said.
The gunshots were a desperate attempt at sounding an alarm on the open, desolate water.
The Keatons eventually found an upside boat with two fishermen stranded in the water, both clinging to a small buoy.
The brothers were able to lift both men into their boat before taking them to safety.
“If anything in our day had gone differently, we would not have seen them,” he said. “If my brother wasn’t so slow setting up his two rods, if we took a one-degree course out or in or took a minute more making that one drift... any of that.”
Keaton told 19 News there were no other boats in sight; he estimated there were none within seven miles of the overturned boat.
He said the lake was a little rough on Saturday, with waves reaching four feet on the open water.
“It just goes to show the safety that needs to be taken on Lake Erie. It could’ve been us,” said Keaton, who’s military-trained in water survival. “We were just meant to be out there that day.”
Nobody was injured.
The 20-foot boat washed ashore near Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor, where it was spotted on Monday.
Keaton estimates that to be about eight miles from where it overturned.
