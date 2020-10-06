Report: domestic violence up during pandemic, funding for victims down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) says domestic violence is up as funding for programs that help victims of domestic violence is down.
ODVN’s annual report says 109 people in Ohio died as a result of domestic violence for the reporting year ending June 30.
The domestic-violence deaths in the report include four children and one police officer responding to a call, ODVN Family Systems Advocacy Director Jo Simonsen said.
The report also shows domestic-violence fatalities during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic were 14% higher than during the same period in 2019.
This comes as Ohio’s allocation for Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) grants was cut by more than $20 million between the fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Earlier this year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined a coalition of state and territorial attorneys general representing all 50 states, Washington D.C. and five U.S. territories.
The coalition is urging congress to adjust the VOCA funding formula to ensure funding for victims of domestic violence remains steady.
Federal VOCA funding comes from fines for federal offenses.
Ohio’s state funding for domestic violence programs is $1 million, compared to $5 million in Indiana and $16 million in Pennsylvania.
