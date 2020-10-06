Troopers looking for witnesses in Stark County hit skip accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses to a hit and run accident on Sept. 29 in Tuscarawas Township.
Troopers said Christina Cudlip, 46, of Wootser, was westbound on U.S. 30, when her 2020 Ford Escape was struck from behind.
The impact forced Cudlip’s vehicle into a guardrail.
Her Ford then flipped on its top.
Cudlip suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers said the driver of other vehicle, an early 2000′s grey Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck, never stopped.
Anyone with information is asked call the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-433-6200.
