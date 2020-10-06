Wayne County deputies search for missing 16-year-old Wooster boy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff is asking for help finding 16-year-old Ryan Corn after he went missing on Tuesday.
The sheriff said he left his Wooster home around 11 a.m.
Corn was described as 5′7″ tall, 185 lbs., with brown eyes, and light brown hair with a buzz cut.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a tan Carhart-style coat and dark pants.
Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 287-5750 if you see him or know where he may be.
