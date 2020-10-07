Akron authorities identify domestic violence suspect who died after crashing stolen van during chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner released the identity of the man who died following a crash while being pursued by police on Tuesday morning.
According to the coroner, D’Oro McKinney suffered multiple blunt force injuries during the crash, which resulted in his death.
Akron investigators say the 33-year-old Cleveland man stole a van early Tuesday morning and was later spotted by authorities a short time later.
McKinney then led police on a pursuit going the wrong way on State Route 8 before he eventually crashed into a semi-truck near the Howe Avenue interchange.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.