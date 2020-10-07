Bainbridge Police apprehend suspect in Wednesday morning car chase

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A police pursuit on Route 422 in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties ended in Bainbridge Wednesday morning, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.
The chase started in Cuyahoga County.
The suspect led police down Route 422 and into Geauga County.
Eventually, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Bainbridge police have the suspect in custody.
This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.
