Cleveland police arrest man for fatal stabbing at RTA rapid station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is in police custody for a fatal stabbing at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) rapid station Tuesday morning.
According to Cleveland police, this happened at the West Blvd.-Cudell Rapid Station in the 10000 block of Detroit Avenue, on the city’s West side around 10:30 a.m.
Officers said the 31-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times.
EMS transported Juan Odio to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Cleveland police said Odio was with his girlfriend and the two were arguing.
Odio and the suspect also then began arguing, which escalated into a physical fight, said police.
According to officers, the suspect walked away from Odio, but then returned with a knife and attacked him.
The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, also chased a witnesses and tried to stab him, said police.
After the stabbing, the suspect fled the area, but was quickly taken into custody by RTA police.
