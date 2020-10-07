Cleveland police looking for missing mom and baby, family believes they could be in danger

Mikala Brown (Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | October 7, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 1:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old mom and her 11-month-old daughter.

Mikala Brown was last seen at her mom’s house in the 700 block of E. 128th Street on Oct. 1, according to Cleveland police.

22-year-old Cleveland mom last seen on Oct. 1, 2020.
22-year-old Cleveland mom last seen on Oct. 1, 2020. (Source: Cleveland police)

Brown left the home with her daughter, Skylar Weakly.

11-month-old girl last seen on Oct. 1, 2020.
11-month-old girl last seen on Oct. 1, 2020. (Source: Cleveland police)

Family members told police they believe she could possibly be with her ex-boyfriend in the Toledo or Akron area and could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518 or 216-621-1234.

