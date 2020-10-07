Cleveland police looking for missing mom and baby, family believes they could be in danger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old mom and her 11-month-old daughter.
Mikala Brown was last seen at her mom’s house in the 700 block of E. 128th Street on Oct. 1, according to Cleveland police.
Brown left the home with her daughter, Skylar Weakly.
Family members told police they believe she could possibly be with her ex-boyfriend in the Toledo or Akron area and could be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518 or 216-621-1234.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.