Cleveland social worker who owns group homes for young adults is awarded $15,000 in grant money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland social worker, Starlicia Levenshown, saw there were foster kids in Northeast Ohio who had no where to go after they turned 18.
She decided to do step up and help them.
“I began to house young adults who have been emancipated from their county... being a ward of the state,” said Levenshown.
Levenshown is the CEO of Jaystarr Homes which provide housing, food and counseling to 18 to 21- year-olds in need.
Recently, Levenshown got some great news that will help take her business to a whole new level.
She will be receiving $15,000 from the Citizens Bank Minority Owned Small Business Grant.
“Being an LLC, I don’t get a lot of funding a non-profit would get, so when I got this funding I was like God is so good,” said Levenshown.
Levenshown tells me she will be using this money to make improvements to her three group homes.
Eventually, she hopes to open up another home to help the young men and women who need her the most.
Jaystarr received one of 21 Citizens Bank grants given out to small minority-owned business in Ohio.
