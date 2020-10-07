Commercial trucks not wanted in a North Ridgeville neighborhood

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The warning signs simply make it clear that no big commercials trucks are allowed through a 2-mile residential area of North Ridgeville, however, according to many those signs are ignored.
“It’s a real safety issue. They don’t need to be on the street, there is plenty of legal ways for them to get through this area. They don’t need to be coming down this residential street,” says Jim Stermole who has been living on Sugar Ridge Road for 25 years.
Stermole is fed up seeing big trucks speeding up and down this small and quite North Ridgeville community.
Kim Stermole, Jim’s wife agrees that this is a safety issue.
As many as 50 big commercial trucks have been reported to law officials seen or heard illegally passing through this section of Sugar Ridge Road from six in the morning to as late as 10:30 at night.
Kim Stermole has a little puppy and she is afraid to even take a stroll on her own block because of the influx of truck traffic.
“No, we don’t have sidewalks. If I want to walk down the other side of the road I have to be very careful”, she stated.
So far according to Rick Bylewski who started alerting police and elected officials in 2017 of this caravan of trunks running illegals route through this neighborhood.
Bylewski says he wants action not talk, and that why he reached out to 19 News to get this news at the head of the agenda at North Ridgeville’s City Hall.
“I hope that this just wakes everybody up and realizes this is a serious problem and 19 News can bring that to the table.”
North Ridgeville city code states that no one may drive vehicles weighing over six tons. An exception is made for overweight trucks delivering or removing the property from locations.
Attempts to get any comment from city officials went without any response.
