Downtown Heinen’s, a symbol of Cleveland’s resilience and renaissance, reopens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic Heinen’s in the old Cleveland Trust building at East 9th and Euclid, complete with the stained glass Neo-Classic dome over the opulent, historic bank rotunda, will reopen at 8 a.m.
“The riots got us closed down and we suffered more economic pain but we still think this is an important symbol of Cleveland coming back," co-owner Jeff Heinen said. "And we want to serve the people who were supporting us when we were open prior to the May incident so it is very significant to us.”
The rotunda will not reopen yet since it served prepared foods and accommodated dining, both still impacted by coronavirus restrictions, but Heinen said it’s not closed for good.
“We want to put to rest right now we’ll never open up the rotunda again," he said. "As the people start to come back to Cleveland and the residential living picks up again, the rotunda will open and we’ll be excited about running a full-line grocery store as we were versus this slightly reduced version.”
Heinen’s took their time to reopen, using that time to rethink the space, especially with COVID concerns.
“We took the time between then and now to kind of repair the damage and to think about, you don’t often get kind of a chance to think about how, would you do everything the same based on COVID?" Heinen asked. “COVID didn’t exist when we built this store.”
The wine selection has moved to a makeshift area in front of the entrance to the rotunda and the store will be run less expensively but it’s back.
“This was our investment in Cleveland," Heinen said. “I hope it continues the momentum. I mean, A lot of stores were damaged during the riots. I hope it encourages others to open and I want people to know Cleveland is going to come back.”
The downtown Heinen’s originally opened in February of 2015.
