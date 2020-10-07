Eastlake Middle School temporarily shuts down after 1 more student tests positive for COVID-19

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Middle School is temporarily shut down after a second student tested positive for coronavirus, 19 News has confirmed.
19 News has also confirmed there will be remote learning during the closure.
YESTERDAY’S REPORTS
One positive COVID-19 case from an Eastlake Middle School student has sent the entire eighth-grade class into quarantine from Oct. 6-16, according to Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools Superintendent Steve Thompson.
Superintendent Thompson said the district was made aware of the positive case on Tuesday and immediately worked with the Lake County General Health District.
The decision to have all affected students quarantined through Oct. 16 was made by the LCGHD.
All affected students are slated to return to campus and their extracurricular activities on Oct. 19 if they do not show symptoms and they are not taking fever-reducing medications.
Until then, students will have online classes.
Superintendent Thompson said any person who may have been exposed has already been notified and gave the district the following statement:
"Each case of COVID-19 is interviewed by public health officials. As part of this public health investigation:
• The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.
• The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 will be assessed.
• The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 will be instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine."
Eastlake Middle School eighth-graders and their parents were also sent the following information by Superintendent Thompson:
We ask you to take these steps to continue to be aware of your health:
• As a precaution, consider postponing plans for family visits and social activities
• Continue to check for COVID-19 symptoms daily: fever or chills, new uncontrolled cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, new onset of severe headache, especially with fever.
• If anyone in your household develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, they should immediately isolate and call your county health department and your medical provider."
