EPA expects Ohio’s rivers, waterways to soon come back to life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s rivers and waterways will soon be coming back to life again. That includes the Ashtabula and Black rivers.
“Between 2014 and last month, the monitoring confirmed that the health of the river has returned to required levels and ‘D-listing’ can begin," said Andrew Wheeler, of the EPA.
So what does that mean?
The EPA has cleaned the rivers of pollutants and improved the quality of the water so they can be removed from the federal list of waterways that are not up to par.
The goal here is to make sure these rivers are safe for everyone.
The EPA has spent more than $67 million for this clean up effort.
It’s not just a good news for you and me. This will also help improve the habitat for birds and other wildlife.
“Five-thousand cubic yards of contaminated sediments have been removed from inside and outside of the navigation channel," said Wheeler.
The EPA will continue to monitor the water’s progress over the next several years to see if their efforts are actually working.
