Euclid police arrest 2 men for murder of fashion model

Euclid police renew call for surveillance footage in fashion model’s murder
By Jim Nelson and Julia Tullos | October 7, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:39 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested two men in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman.

Shalaymiah Moore, a mom and fashion model, was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 2 in the area of Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 204th Street.

According to her parents, Moore had just gone out to dinner with a friend and they were sitting in the car talking when two men approached the car and started shooting.

[ Young mother and Cleveland fashion model who walked runways in New York murdered during attempted robbery ]

Daylonta Jones, 20, of Cleveland, and Curtis Gatheright, 21, of Cleveland, are both charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

Arrested for a 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid.
Arrested for a 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid. (Source: Euclid police)

Euclid police said Jones and Gatheright are both currently locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Arrested for 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid.
Arrested for 10/2/2020 murder in Euclid. (Source: Euclid police)

Her family said Moore was a nurse’s assistant taking care of her aging parents and a fashion model who took to the runways during New York Fashion Week, as well as Detroit’s Fashion Week.

“She had a beautiful future. She was a model scheduled to go to London in February, and she didn’t deserve to die like that,” said her mother, Rochelle Moore.

Moore also leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.