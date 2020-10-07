Euclid police arrest 2 men for murder of fashion model

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested two men in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman.
Shalaymiah Moore, a mom and fashion model, was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 2 in the area of Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 204th Street.
According to her parents, Moore had just gone out to dinner with a friend and they were sitting in the car talking when two men approached the car and started shooting.
Daylonta Jones, 20, of Cleveland, and Curtis Gatheright, 21, of Cleveland, are both charged with aggravated robbery and murder.
Euclid police said Jones and Gatheright are both currently locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Her family said Moore was a nurse’s assistant taking care of her aging parents and a fashion model who took to the runways during New York Fashion Week, as well as Detroit’s Fashion Week.
“She had a beautiful future. She was a model scheduled to go to London in February, and she didn’t deserve to die like that,” said her mother, Rochelle Moore.
Moore also leaves behind a 13-year-old son.
