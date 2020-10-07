Geauga Park District opens new “Tree House” campsite (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga Park District announced that reservations are now being accepted for the county’s new “Tree House” campsite.
The tree house shelter is located at Big Creek Park in Chardon.
It features bunk platforms for sleeping bags, a foldout indoor picnic table, an outdoor firepit, and a deck that overlooks the park’s wooded areas.
Reservations can be made by phone at 440-286-9516 during business hours or in person at the West Woods Nature Center and at Big Creek Park.
A $25 fee is necessary for Geauga County residents, while out-of-county campers must pay $50.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.