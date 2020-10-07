Lack of ‘No Parking’ signs on Brook Park streets frustrating ticketed drivers

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - What if you received a parking ticket even though you thought were parked legally?
A Cleveland man now wants answers after he received a ticket in Brook Park.
It was quite a surprise for Kevin Bosque, who received a parking ticket just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“I was parked there before and I never, I never received a parking ticket,” said Kevin Bosque.
Typically, he parks his car on Liberty Bell Drive when he visits his sister.
“I also looked around to see if anybody else and see if there cars got any parking tickets and they didn’t receive no parking tickets so I was the only one. I found out they said I can’t park there from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m,” said Bosque.
But, Bosque said he noticed something after checking several streets.
"There’s no parking signs on the side street, Bosque said.
Bosque called the City of Brook Park and he said they told him there are signs on Sheldon Road, the main road.
19 News looked, but couldn’t fine one on the main street.
But 19 News did find a sign at the corner of Southway Drive and Fry Road, which explains there’s no parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
There is a message on the city’s website explaining the overnight parking ban is back in effect as of early September.
The ban has been suspended because of the pandemic.
When asked if he’d seen the city’s website with that message, Bosque responded, “I wasn’t aware, I didn’t know.”
He said his sister moved to the area this summer and also wasn’t aware.
He will now have to pay the $10 ticket, but he says he’s afraid other people who are visiting the area will make the same mistake he did.
“I’m just telling the mayor of Brook Park, you need to put signs and let people that don’t live in Brook Park know, put signs up so people can know,” said Bosque.
A neighbor told 19 News there have been several complaints about parking in the area.
One neighbor advised Bosque to call Brook Park police and report his parked car on the side street, something she claims has worked for other people.
Bosque said if that doesn’t work, he’ll just have to park in his sister’s garage.
19 News reached out to the city, but officials were gone for the day.
