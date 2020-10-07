LeBron James, I PROMISE students to be featured on Wheaties boxes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is the next Wheaties athlete-- and kids and families from his I PROMISE school in Akron will be on the cereal box with him.
The iconic orange box will feature a picture of LeBron James mid-air with a basketball.
In the background are layered images of I PROMISE families.
James opened his I PROMISE School in 2018 to help Akron’s most challenged kids succeed in school and beyond.
“Having our students, families and educators on the Wheaties box alongside LeBron is pretty powerful, and it illustrates that deep and meaningful work cannot be done alone,” Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation said.
James takes over the cover of Wheaties boxes from 2019 Wheaties Athlete Serena Williams.
