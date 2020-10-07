22 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there are 22 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,631 confirmed cases citywide..
Health officials said new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 70s.
You can read Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers update from the state below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
