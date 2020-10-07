23 new deaths, an additional 1,424 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,970 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 162,723 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 9,442 cases and 309 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 16,091 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,384 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
