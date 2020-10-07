Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through today from northwest to southeast. I think the front will roll through dry. We will see some clouds with it. The main story with this system is the wind. I’m forecasting a southwest to west wind today sustained at 20-30 mph. The wind could gust over 40 mph at times, especially along the lakeshore communities. It will remain mild with afternoon temperatures in the 60s along the lakeshore to above 70 degrees in the Akron-Canton area. The wind will calm down as the evening wears on. It’s a clear sky. Temperatures dip into the 40s by early tomorrow morning.