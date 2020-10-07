Records set at all major Northeast Ohio counties for early, in-person voting

Second day of early voting seeing little to no lines.

Today, at the Cuyahoga county Board of Elections there was little, to no line to vote early in-person. Tuesday saw a record turnout. (Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos | October 7, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tuesday was the first day Ohio voters could show up in person and cast a ballot for the November presidential election, and records were broken.

Checking in with all of Northeast Ohio’s major counties, all reported have more people than ever show up on the first day to vote in-person.

At 2:15 Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined Dan DeRoos for a conversation about the election, early turn out and the running debate of multiple ballot drop-off boxes in each county.

Voters at the polls told reporters everything from wanting to get the vote over with, to COVID-19 concerns, to not trusting mailing in a ballot process as to why they chose to show up on day one.

Here are the number of voters for each county board of elections:

County 2020 In-person early votes, Day 1 2016 In-person early votes, Day 1
Cuyahoga 1,766 1,182
Summit 1,350 950
Stark 1,610 530
Lorain 1,176 836
Geauga 283 179

