Records set at all major Northeast Ohio counties for early, in-person voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tuesday was the first day Ohio voters could show up in person and cast a ballot for the November presidential election, and records were broken.
Checking in with all of Northeast Ohio’s major counties, all reported have more people than ever show up on the first day to vote in-person.
At 2:15 Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joined Dan DeRoos for a conversation about the election, early turn out and the running debate of multiple ballot drop-off boxes in each county.
Voters at the polls told reporters everything from wanting to get the vote over with, to COVID-19 concerns, to not trusting mailing in a ballot process as to why they chose to show up on day one.
Here are the number of voters for each county board of elections:
