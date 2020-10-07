Richmond Heights man guilty of murdering 22-year-old wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Richmond Heights man was found guilty late Tuesday of murdering his 22-year-old wife.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo presided over Knee Wachee’s bench trial, which began on Sept. 29.
Wachee was charged with aggravated murder for the death of Maiya Latimer.
Richmond Heights police officers were called to the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of Richmond Park East in May 2019 after Latimer did not show up for her job at the Mayfield Heights Target.
Officers said her body was found in the foyer.
Wachee was arrested several days later.
Wachee will be sentenced on Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.