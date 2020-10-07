Rock Hall honors the late Eddie Van Halen

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is honoring the late Eddie Van Halen following the announcement of his death on Tuesday.
The museum lowered its plaza flag to half staff and is playing Van Halen songs.
Van Halen was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2007.
“Eddie Van Halen forever changed the vocabulary of the electric guitar,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement. “His band Van Halen kicked the American hard rock scene into high gear in the late Seventies, became rock heroes on MTV in the eighties, and gave rise to a steady stream of shredders and trailblazers ever since.”
Visitors to the Rock Hall can find Eddie Van Halen artifacts throughout the museum.
The museum is open 11-5 daily. Visitors must purchase tickets ahead of time.
