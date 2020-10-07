See what’s still damaged downtown after Cleveland’s May riots, what businesses are closed because of Covid (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Heinen’s and other businesses re-open this week, many stores and restaurants downtown are still struggling since rioters tore businesses apart.
Some places are boarded up after the riots in May and others are closed, feeling the lasting impact of the pandemic.
19 News investigators canvased the streets of Cleveland to bring you a fuller picture of the state of downtown.
We took pictures of both damage that remains after the riots, and the businesses we found that closed up shop, unable sustain without the crowds that were here before the pandemic.
We created an interactive map, that allows you to click on pins to pull up pictures of what we saw.
Cory Fisher has been repairing glass around town every day for five months now.
“It’s relentless actually,” he said. “Normally we only get these jobs maybe once a week, we’re doing a big job like this every day.”
He said the work is not even close to being finished, which is what we witnessed ourselves.
Councilman Kerry McCormack said while the riots certainly didn’t have a good impact downtown, many of these businesses had voiced their struggle to survive before the chaos.
“The leading issue here still for our country and Cleveland is the pandemic,” McCormack said.
Around Progressive Field, for example, a lot of the restaurants count on the business from fans--fans that just didn’t come this year.
“I worry every day about our small businesses to make sure they are successful,” McCormack said.
We found at least eight businesses around the city that are shut down, at least temporarily.
According to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, at least $6 million of damage was done in May between repairs and revenue loss.
The organization put a list of businesses that have recovered and are confirmed open now on its website.
DCA said in May 103 businesses applied received funds from the organization to cover costs after the riots.
McCormick says that money along with grants from the city is helping keep the community afloat.
He’s excited right now though, because just this week council passed legislation that will bring a major mortgage company’s headquarters downtown.
CrossCountry Mortgage will move from Brecksville to downtown Cleveland.
“There’s a lot of not so great news out there, but this is a bright piece of news, a company moving into the city of Cleveland- a growing company,” McCormack said.
He’s hoping that will help in the bounce back from this trouble.
Finally, let’s talk about the justice center.
One of the buildings that is consistently busy, yet five months later it’s still boarded up on every side.
We reached out to the county, asking if there is a timeline for repairs here.
A spokesperson said the county allocated the more than $400,000 for the fixes.
It’s just waiting in line like many businesses for glass to come in and a company available to put it up.
