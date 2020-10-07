Suspect fires shots at Lorain police officer while fleeing from traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department will release additional information about the suspect who shot at an officer on Tuesday night.
A press conference with investigators is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect fired several shots at the officer from a car while fleeing from a traffic stop.
The officer was not injured, according to the Lorain Police Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.