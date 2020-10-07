34-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 34-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times at 7831 Garden Valley Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Tobias Bogarty.
Police found Bogarty with multiple gunshot wounds, slumped against a building and unresponsive.
Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and took Bogarty to University Hospitals.
Bogarty was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation by the Homicide Unit shows two unknown men approached Bogarty in a vehicle and shot him before leaving the scene.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information should call investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
