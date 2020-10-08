Akron restaurant closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A local restaurant owner is closing his doors after 28 years in business, due to the current issues with COVID-19.
Louie’s Bar and Grille is located in the 700 block of E. Glenwood Ave.
Owner Louie Khoury said one of the coronavirus safety guidelines hurting his business is the limited seating capacity.
The restaurant’s last day will be Oct. 18.
"Due to Covid-19 we have cut down on our amount of staff on shift by half. We will not be able to change this in our final days. So please be patient with us, wait times may be quite long, said Khoury. We appreciate your business and will do our best to satisfy our customers. "
Khoury added the family is considering a food truck in the future.
