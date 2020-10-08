Brook Park Mayor won’t rescind $10 parking fine

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone thinking they can park their car overnight on a city street in Brook Park, Ohio may want to think again.
Since September 7, the moratorium that put a temporary halt to enforcing parking violations from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. is back on the books.
55 years ago, the city of Brook Park passed a city ordinance that still applies today.
It simply states that anyone parking on a marked city street will be fined $10 according to the city’s Mayor Michael D. Gammella.
“It’s been in place since 1962. Set up to protect the residence and we temporarily lifted it when the Covid crisis came and all the kids came home from school and for the summer but as of Labor Day it went back into effect”.
Recently, the 19 News Troubleshooter team went looking for answers to why so many citations were being placed on people’s vehicles in areas that they thought where okay to park at.
Brook Park’s long history of this law is well known to residents like Mike Pavlik who understands the reasons for cars getting ticketed for breaking the law in his community and doesn’t see what all the fuss is about over a 10 dollar fine.
“If you get a $10 fine that’s cheap compared to some places”, said Pavlik.
The 19 News Troubleshooter team drove around the Brook Park area for more than a half-hour .
During that time we saw only two visible signs firmly stating no parking was allowed.
Mayor Gammella upon hearing of our discovery and confirming it said;
"We have to put up more signs and we are in the process of doing so.
Absolutely had oversight and we are always looking out to improve our city and we can take constructive criticism".
However when the question was presented to the Mayor as to whether or not those who had been fined 10 dollars would have their violation and money rescinded; the Mayor simply said.
"No, ...no everyone should know that …it’s common knowledge since 62 …No”.
Parking at Brook Park in the early morning hours will still cost you and that sign is crystal clear.
