DICK’S Sporting Goods hiring 135 seasonal associates in Northeast Ohio for National Signing Day on Oct. 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The nation’s largest, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer is hosting its own National Signing Day event on Oct. 14 to hire 9,000 seasonal associates throughout the U.S.
DICK’S Sporting Goods is looking to hire 135 throughout the seven stores in Northeast Ohio:
- Aurora
- Lyndhurst
- Mentor
- North Olmsted
- Parma
- Strongsville
- Westlake
First, apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit one of the above locations on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.