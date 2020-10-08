Family and private investigator hoping to open up an investigation of Westlake man’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caleb Marple’s family still believes that justice is within reach, that the truth they believe in, is just an investigation away.
Marple was in the Warehouse District, at the Barley House one night in May, there are reports of an altercation as he left the bar and no one from his family saw or heard from him for days.
12 days later the family got the news that they had feared, Caleb just 39 years old was dead, he was found in the Cuyahoga River.
The family believes he was beaten and ultimately thrown in the river, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled his death an accident.
Rob Slattery, a former police officer and now a private investigator have been hired by the family to investigate.
“We’re putting together quite a puzzle here and we’re just trying to get justice for the family,” Slattery said.
Slattery believes there is now critical information regarding witness statements and evidence regarding the condition of Marple’s body that needs to be looked at in a different light and he is hoping the medical examiner agrees.
“We hope it changes his mind to where they change the cause of death to undetermined at this time,” Slattery said.
Witness statements, Slattery said, include two people who claim to have known that Marple was dead in the days after the altercation even though the body was not found until 12 days after he went missing.
“I believe it forces the local law enforcement to take another look at this whether it be Cleveland Police, Sheriff’s Department, BCI, anybody,” he said.
Slattery is hoping that opening the case and the subsequent investigation could provide some sense of relief to Marple’s grieving family.
He’s also a former cop who believes in what he is doing.
“Absolutely 100%,” Slattery said, “I don’t believe this is just an accident where he just had a little too much to drink and stumbled and fell into the water.”
