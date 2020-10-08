Federal judge temporarily blocks Ohio order limiting ballot drop boxes to a single site in each county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The secretary of state for Ohio issued an order on Monday that will allow counties to establish numerous ballot dropboxes, as long as the collections occur at the same site.
According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, each of Ohio’s 88 county board of elections are permitted to install more than one dropbox or drive-through location for the return of absentee ballots at the board’s headquarters.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster temporarily blocked the order that limits ballot drop boxes to a single location in each county, according to AP.
AP said LaRose immediately moved to appeal.
The board of elections can staff bipartisan officials at each collection box while absentee ballots are accepted.
Absentee ballots will be accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the secure receptacles outside of the board of elections headquarters, as required under LaRose’s directives.
The Secretary of State reminded the voting public that mail-in method of returning absentee ballots and in-person voting are also a options before or on Election Day.
