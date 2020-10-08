Local infectious disease expert favors virtual debates, more precautions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The presidential debate in Cleveland raised questions after the candidates shouted, only six feet apart, and then President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have no tolerance for risk," said Amy Edwards, MD, an infectious disease expert at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s. “I think the candidates should wear masks.”
Cleveland’s presidential debate impacted last night’s vice-presidential debate, with candidates now twelve feet apart and with plexiglass separating them. But Dr. Edwards says organizers can go further.
“Honestly, if it was me, I would put the debaters in different rooms. There’s no reason for them to be in the same room with each other," says Dr. Edwards. "I’m sorry, y’know, it’s COVID!”
Organizers won’t know for five or six days whether or not anyone contracted coronavirus from last night’s vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that the second debate will take place virtually.
A statement from President Trump’s Director of Press Communications said that he will not participate in a virtual debate and will hold a rally instead.,
