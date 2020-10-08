Lorain City Schools announces COVID-19 website development after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain City Schools announced the district is developing a COVID-19 website after rumors circulated about COVID-19 positive staff members.
The district’s statement said students and their families were notified that a food service staff member tested positive in a COVID-19 antigen test on Friday, Oct. 2.
The staff member received additional testing and was actively positive for COVID-19.
The district’s statement said this staff member did not attend the Wednesday, Sept. 30, spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
The statement said a Hawthorne Elementary School teacher is also positive.
The district is working with the Lorain County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.
19 News will let you know when Lorain City School’s COVID-19 website is completed.
The district said website will include a dashboard, local safety guidelines, additional information on testing and mitigation strategies.
