Mayfield Middle School: 96 students, 11 staff members quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield City Schools' coronavirus notification graph shows 96 Mayfield Middle School students and 11 middle school staff members are quarantining after one student tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who were in contact with the 7th grade student must quarantine until Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Keith Kelly.
The individuals can return on that date if they are symptom-free without medication.
Mayfield City Schools is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. The district is also following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
