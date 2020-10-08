Members of Ohio Task Force 1 to depart for Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta’s potential arrival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of members of the Ohio Task Force 1 have been activated for deployment to Louisiana, the area expected to be impacted by Hurricane Delta.
Approximately 47 team members will deploy from Ohio late Thursday night in route South.
As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Delta intensified again to a Category 2 storm, with a track forecasting towards Louisiana, an area that was hit by Category 4 Hurricane Laura approximately a month earlier.
The Dayton-based emergency response team is expected to assist with search operations, medical duties, and recovery efforts.
