New details surface in group’s alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan’s Democratic governor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six men are facing federal charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
A joint press conference with members of the FBI, Michigan State Police, and U.S. Attorney’s Office is set for 1 p.m., where more details are expected to be released.
According to the federal criminal complaint, several members of the group were supposed to meet on Wednesday in order to purchase explosives and exchange gear in order to kidnap the Democratic governor from her northern Michigan vacation home.
Gov. Whitmer faced backlash, like many other state leaders, for restrictions enforced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, protesters openly carried assault rifles inside the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing in demonstration against the governor’s order.
This is a developing story.
