Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and seasonable overnight, significant warming Friday into Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has moved into the Great Lakes today, and it has made for an absolutely beautiful day.
It is a little cool out there though.
Highs will only top out in the low 60s today.
That’s just a few degrees below average for this time of the year.
Temperatures will be fairly seasonable tonight, as we fall into the mid 40s by morning.
Expect dry conditions through the night.
In fact, we’ll be staying dry through Saturday.
As the aforementioned high pressure system moves southeast into the Ohio Valley, reaching the Mid-Atlantic coast by Friday night, temperatures in our area will be warming up by the end of the work week.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s tomorrow and Saturday.
A weak cold front will approach the area from the north by Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the remnants of (what is now) Hurricane Delta will move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday.
With these two features nearby, we can’t rule out a few hit or miss showers on Sunday afternoon.
It’s not going to rain constantly, every second or minute of the day, but there will be a few showers around from time to time, mainly in the morning and then during the late-afternoon hours.
We will also have considerable cloudiness in the area on Sunday.
The presence of clouds and showers will keep temperatures cooler on Sunday, although we’ll still be a little bit above average.
Expect highs around 70 degrees on Sunday.
