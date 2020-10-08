Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect clouds in some spots today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today. We had some lake effect clouds form last night downwind of the lake. I’ll generally go with a partly cloudy sky. You will see more sun west of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s area wide. There will still be some lake effect clouds around this evening. Warmer air builds in later tonight. A light wind will allow for good cooling conditions. We will drop well into the 40s, with even some pockets of 30s early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be much warmer as we surge back into the 70s.