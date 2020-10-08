13 deaths, an additional 1,539 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,983 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 164,262 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a 2 p.m. briefing on Thursday where he will update the state’s latest color-coded threat level advisory system.
An additional 9,516 cases and 309 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 16,200 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,395 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
