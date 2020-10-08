2 Parma City School District students assumed positive for COVID-19

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District sent out an alert on Thursday that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health classified two students as COVID-19 positive.
The board of health said neither of the students have been tested for COVID-19, but both were exposed to a positive case and are experiencing symptoms.
The district confirmed one student is a third grader at Parma Park Elementary and the second is a ninth grader at Valley Forge High School.
Neither of the students have attended school since last Friday, Oct. 2, according to the district.
District leaders said they will continue to communicate with the Cuyaghoa County Board of Health regarding the students and contract tracing.
Families of any student who needs to quarantine will receive a call from district leaders.
If you do not get a call, the district said there is no further action you need to take at this point.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.