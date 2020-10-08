Suspects caught by Violent Fugitive Task Force face assault charges for allegedly shooting at Lorain officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department identified two men as suspects for allegedly shooting at an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
Roque Velazquez, 47, and 23-year-old Luis Laboy, were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after being tracked down by the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Lorain and Macedonia police departments.
Investigators said the two were in the car when shots were fired while fleeing from an attempted stop for a minor traffic violation in the area of East 28th Street and Seneca Avenue.
Police attempted to pursue the car, but the chase was eventually called off because the driver was reckless.
The vehicle was later recovered in Lorain. A round inside the recovered vehicle matched a shell casing found at the initial shooting scene.
The officer was not injured, but the officer’s cruiser was grazed by a bullet, according to the Lorain Police Department.
Both suspects were arrested without incident in Macedonia and booked at the Lorain County Jail on felonious assault charges.
Additional charges are pending on the outcome of a review by the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office.
