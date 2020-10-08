Voters in Cuyahoga County frustrated with mail-in issues after ballots get rejected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some voters in Cuyahoga County have grown increasingly impatient and frustrated over issues related to mail-in voting.
A number of 19 News viewers have expressed concerns recently.
“There seems to be a big issue in Cuyahoga County with voters not receiving their absentee ballots,” Emily Scribner said in an e-mail to 19 News. “My boyfriend sent in his application for his absentee ballot and was rejected for a ‘missing birthdate.’ He reapplied, carefully, and was rejected a second time for the exact same reason.”
“There is something really wrong here and it needs to be fixed!” she said.
We reached out to the Board of Elections to share those concerns.
Mike West, the Board’s outreach manager, said the best course of action for those whose requests were rejected is to simply complete the form and return it as soon as possible.
As of Wednesday, 32,009 ballot applications were ruled invalid in Cuyahoga County.
Of those, 21,356 were rejected because the date of birth was not provided.
19 News specifically asked West about the glaring statistics.
He downplayed the numbers, referring to the fact that of the initial rejected ballots, more than 14,000 have been corrected by voters -- including about 10,000 that were missing birth dates.
The Board said it has processed a total of 311,155 requests so far.
“We’ve heard lots of stories! Lots of stories,” said in-person early voter Lois Perry. “I don’t trust the system.”
Others echoed her sentiment.
“There’s something about dropping that ballot in the ballot container right here, as opposed to mailing something in,” Bob Heynie told 19 News after casting his vote.
If you are voting by mail, pay attention to your postage costs.
In Cuyahoga County, voters are asked to pay .70 cents.
The current value of most stamps is .55 cents, so an additional stamp will be required.
West said that information is included in the paperwork that comes with the ballot.
“Take your time and follow all of the directions,” he said.
