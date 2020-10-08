2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Sentencing for 78-year-old man guilty of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s

Gustave Sapharas
Gustave Sapharas(19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 78-year-old Stark County man convicted of killing two women in the 1970′s in Tallmadge will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux Wednesday morning.

Gustave Sapharas was arrested at his Jackson Township home by Tallmadge police on Sept. 6, 2019.

His jury trial began on March 8 and a jury found him guilty on March 16 of aggravated murder and murder for the death of Loretta Jean Davis and murder and maiming or disfiguring another for the death of Karen Bentz.

Sapharas stabbed Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28, 1970. She was also strangled.

Davis, 20, was found on September 28, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County. Police said Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge and left on the side of the road.

Related Content

New audio released during hearing in Summit County trial for 1970s murders of 2 women
New audio released during hearing in Summit County trial for 1970s murders of 2 women

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Ashford Thompson
Hearing for man convicted of killing Twinsburg police officer
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Former Streetsboro councilman found guilty of sending inappropriate photos to teen
Cleveland
28-year-old Cleveland man shares terrifying story of being robbed by fake cops
28-year-old Cleveland man shares terrifying story of being robbed by fake cops
28-year-old Cleveland man shares terrifying story of being robbed by fake cops