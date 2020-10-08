Sentencing for 78-year-old man guilty of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 78-year-old Stark County man convicted of killing two women in the 1970′s in Tallmadge will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux Wednesday morning.

Gustave Sapharas was arrested at his Jackson Township home by Tallmadge police on Sept. 6, 2019.

His jury trial began on March 8 and a jury found him guilty on March 16 of aggravated murder and murder for the death of Loretta Jean Davis and murder and maiming or disfiguring another for the death of Karen Bentz.

Sapharas stabbed Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28, 1970. She was also strangled.

Davis, 20, was found on September 28, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County. Police said Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge and left on the side of the road.